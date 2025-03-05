Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caleres were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Caleres alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 108.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after buying an additional 215,372 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 118,611 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Caleres by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 631,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 76,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, Director Kyle Gendreau bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,650. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.92. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $740.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

About Caleres

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.