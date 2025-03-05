Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Saul Centers stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.94 million. Saul Centers had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.26%.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

