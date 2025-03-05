Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of EZCORP worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EZPW. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,608.11. This represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $729.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

