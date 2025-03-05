Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Par Pacific worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Par Pacific by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 4,804.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Par Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, Director William Pate sold 67,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $1,098,094.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 524,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,174.20. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Par Pacific

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.