Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Frederick B. Rivera sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $101,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,752.92. This trade represents a 50.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $831.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

