Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,564,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Owens & Minor by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,083,000 after purchasing an additional 78,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 187,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,858,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 354,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $3,261,540.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,824,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,288,064.81. This trade represents a 3.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.