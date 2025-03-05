Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Green Dot worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 13.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Green Dot by 14.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Green Dot Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GDOT opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $13.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 247,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $2,605,804.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,088,737 shares in the company, valued at $64,175,287.98. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $3,492,313.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,376,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,671,334.98. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 959,180 shares of company stock worth $10,071,696. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

