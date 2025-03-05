Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MarineMax

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $124,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,668.06. This represents a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $125,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,642.80. This trade represents a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

MarineMax Stock Down 4.9 %

MarineMax stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.19.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

