Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $247,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Creative Planning raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 94.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 315,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $528.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $551.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.95 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

