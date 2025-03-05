Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10,890.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 570.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

SHEN opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $610.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $85.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

