Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $350,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,864 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

