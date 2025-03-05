Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $388,000 Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAFC. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

HAFC opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.68%.

About Hanmi Financial

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.