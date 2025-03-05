Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $402,000 Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

AVNS opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $692.35 million, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

