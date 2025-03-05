Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $405,000 Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Monro worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MNRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Monro Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $503.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

