Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $420,000 Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASTE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

ASTE stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $778.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.46. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 273.68%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

