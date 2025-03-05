Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 222.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,272,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after purchasing an additional 218,444 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 220,176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 668,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 200,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,617,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $819.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BDN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.