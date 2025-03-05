Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $538,000 Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Xerox worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRX. Quartz Partners LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 46,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Xerox by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 606,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 46,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $798.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -4.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

