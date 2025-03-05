Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Innoviva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Stock Performance

INVA stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.81 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

