Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $456,000 in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 293,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 31.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after purchasing an additional 413,577 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,710 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,644,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,752,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

NYSE:ZETA opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

