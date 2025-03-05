Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Eagle Bancorp worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $675.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.04%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

