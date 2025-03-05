Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,009 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 349.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,070,000 after acquiring an additional 53,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSEX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

MSEX stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $70.73.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 55.06%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

