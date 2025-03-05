Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,875 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Ellington Financial worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.3% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a current ratio of 37.04. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 106.40%. The company had revenue of $38.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.88 million. Analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFC. B. Riley raised Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

