Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Centerspace worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Centerspace by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 3,131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 15.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Centerspace during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace stock opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.36. The company had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Centerspace in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

