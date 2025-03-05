Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 25,311 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,126,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,275 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Beverage

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $128,619.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,505.44. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

National Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.84.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

