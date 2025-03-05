Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after buying an additional 42,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,573 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 744,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 123,360 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 376,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 88,863 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth $3,094,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMBC opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.23. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

