Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth $305,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.31. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,641,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,058,559.35. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETD shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

