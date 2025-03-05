Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NPK. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 652.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1,362.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NPK opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The stock has a market cap of $674.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About National Presto Industries

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.