Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

ANIP stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,617,769.72. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,540. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $584,009. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

