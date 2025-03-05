Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,023 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3,568.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $509.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.45 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

