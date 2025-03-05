Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,352 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of SpartanNash worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth $1,802,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 188,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 42,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.60 million, a PE ratio of -1,992.00 and a beta of 0.34.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpartanNash

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.