Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,392 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Matthews International worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,793,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Matthews International by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76,911 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares during the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its stake in Matthews International by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 43,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $726.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.76%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

