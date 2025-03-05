Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,749 Shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Metallus were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the third quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the third quarter worth $49,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Metallus during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Metallus in the third quarter valued at $159,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metallus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTUS opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. Metallus Inc. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $24.31.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

