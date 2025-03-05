Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,194 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 24.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 38.3% in the third quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

