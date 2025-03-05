Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 267 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HSII. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

HSII stock opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

