Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,730 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTLE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.