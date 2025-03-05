Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,130 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,828,000 after purchasing an additional 425,233 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,097,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after buying an additional 127,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 31.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 97.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,845 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $91,106.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,406.28. The trade was a 16.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $75,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,880. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,839 shares of company stock valued at $750,528 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ScanSource Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $835.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

