Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,584 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Core Laboratories worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 26.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,653,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 84,022 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 990,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 161,278 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLB. Citigroup increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CLB opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $647.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.