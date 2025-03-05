Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 409 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CEVA were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 125.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.22 million, a PE ratio of -89.13 and a beta of 1.25. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

