Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 882 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,607.1% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 22,849,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,841,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 319,164 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 401.5% during the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 322,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 257,812 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 247,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 172,903 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $554,739.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,784.41. The trade was a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

CENX opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.50.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

CENX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

