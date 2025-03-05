Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 911 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,969,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 84,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 47,620 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,848. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTOL opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $948.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

