Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 999 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $26,668.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,468.58. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,604 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $207,817.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,688.95. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,009 shares of company stock valued at $272,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BLFS opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLFS

About BioLife Solutions

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.