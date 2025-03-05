Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 53.9% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 23,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYMT. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. B. Riley lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $612.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $26.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -70.18%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.