Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 53.9% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 23,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYMT. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. B. Riley lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $612.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.25.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $26.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -70.18%.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New York Mortgage Trust
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.