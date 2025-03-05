Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.91. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

