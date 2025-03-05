Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 346.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAH. Stephens upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

SAH opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.82 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

