Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 821.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $828.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.11.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nuts and nut-related products. It offers dried fruit-based products that are sold under, Fisher Nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

