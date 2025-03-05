IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX opened at $24.92 on Monday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IMAX news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $160,942.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,295.89. This represents a 20.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Lister sold 55,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,425,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,669.50. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,176 shares of company stock worth $1,662,110. 24.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in IMAX by 47.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 387,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in IMAX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,822,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,850 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter worth $777,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter worth $6,322,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

