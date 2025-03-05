Immuneering (IMRX) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 7th. Analysts expect Immuneering to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.36. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immuneering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

