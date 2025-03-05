Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

