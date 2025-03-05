Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 45.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $435,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,495.48. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Independent Bank Trading Down 4.4 %

INDB stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

