Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $180.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $257.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.02.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,225 shares of company stock worth $4,806,530. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,270,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 38,219 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,557,000 after purchasing an additional 459,990 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $161,486,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after purchasing an additional 99,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

